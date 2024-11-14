'Cobra Kai' season 6: All you should know about the release of the Netflix series

"Cobra Kai" is nearing its end. The hit series continuing the story of "The Karate Kid" was acquired by Netflix on its third season, producing three more installments to great acclaim. The second half of the series will premiere within days. Here's what you should know:

What is it about?

© Netflix 'Cobra Kai' will conclude with its sixth season

"Cobra Kai" is a continuation of the original Karate Kid movies, following rivals Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, played by the original actors Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. While in the original films, LaRusso was the clear-cut hero, "Cobra Kai" complicates things further, showing the perspective of Lawrence and his choice to reopen the Cobra Kai dojo.

The second half of the sixth season will be set in Spain, for the Sekai Taikai, the most prestigious karate tournament in the world.

"At the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do faces new challenges and old enemies as they battle to become world champions — can they stay united as internal rivalries bubble back to the surface?" reads a Netflix statement.

When does it come out?

Part one season six premiered on July 18, dropping its first five episodes. Part two premieres tomorrow, Friday November 15th, with five more episodes. There will be a final half of the season that will premiere sometime soon, although Netflix hasn't revealed any specifics.

Details about the cast

© Netflix Part 2 premieres this November 15th

The sixth season of "Cobra Kai" stars a mix of series vets and newcomers that include Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Martin Kove as John Kreese, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Jacob Bertrand as Eli 'Hawk' Moskowitz, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Peyton List as Tory Nichols, Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri, Joe Seo as Kyler, Courtney Henggeler as Amanda Larusso, and more.

How to watch

"Cobra Kai" is streaming on Netflix. All previous seasons can be watched, with the second half of the sixth season premiering on November 15th at 3 AM PT.

You can watch the trailer below.