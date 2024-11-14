Watch Cameron Diaz show off her action and comedy chops in hilarious 'Back in Action' teaser

Cameron Diaz is back on our screens, and we couldn't be happier about it. The Hollywood icon, known for her hilarious and dynamic performances in comedies and action films, is teaming up with Jamie Foxx for "Back in Action," a project that appears to zoom in on Foxx and Diaz's strengths.

© Courtesy of Netflix Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx in 'Back in Action'

Netflix has shared the film's first teaser, which septs up the story. Foxx and Diaz star as Matt and Emily, two retired CIA agents who are married to each other and have formed a life together. The trailer shows the moment when the two are thrown into various dangerous situations, with both seemingly thrilled to be back and doing what they love.

"Tonight, something clicked," says Diaz in the trailer, as Foxx is shown using a flamethrower and Diaz jumps on top of a guy to knock him out.

"For the first time in a really long time, I felt alive again!"

© Netflix Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz in 'Back in Action'

The teaser also shows their daughter, played by Leela Owen, who seems shocked that her parents were spies, and worse, cool at some point in their lives.

Netflix shared the first official poster and the film's logline: "Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown."

You can check out the full trailer below.

More details about 'Back in Action'

"Back in Action" is produced by Foxx, who was key in bringing his old friend Diaz into the production. The two have worked in various projects together over their careers, with Foxx revealing that he'd been begging her to join him in a new movie.

“A lot of people don’t know this, but after Cameron and I did 'Any Given Sunday' and 'Annie' together, we became friends in real life – and I’ve been begging her to come play with me again.," said Foxx according to The Standard.

“We all know there’s just something about her…”

This marks Diaz's first film after she retired from acting, choosing to focus on her family and her businesses for the past decade.