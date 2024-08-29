Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx laugh in a behind-the-scenes look at 'Back in Action'

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz were all smiles filming 'Back in Action.' The Netflix film famously made headlines for getting Diaz "out of retirement," and is a big release for both of them after Foxx's health scare. It was set to release on January 17, but it has a new release date, November 15.

© Courtesy of Netflix Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx in 'Back in Action'

On Thursday, the streaming site shared a behind-the-scenes photo on set, with the actors laughing. "Behind-the-scenes of us getting back to the action (and laughs)," a caption to the photo reads. "@iamjamiefoxx and @CameronDiaz star in BACK IN ACTION premiering January 17."

This is the third project for Foxx, 56, and Diaz, 51. They previously starred in "Any Given Sunday" (1999), where Foxx played a football quarterback, and Diaz played the team's owner, and "Annie" (2014), where Foxx played the character Will Stacks, and Diaz played Miss Hannigan. Annie is also the last film Diaz made before she left Hollywood to start a family with her husband, Benji Madden. The couple shares a daughter, Raddix Madden.

The film’s plot is directed by Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) and described on IMDB as “a woman who has been retired for six years and comes back smarter and stronger than ever.” It stars Diaz, Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, and Jamie Demetriou.

Back in Action drama

The film did not come without some drama. In March 2023, it was reported that Fox, who was later hospitalized while filming the movie, “had an absolute meltdown” on set and fired four crew members: an executive producer, two directors, and his own driver. “People working on it are totally fed up with how this has played out, and Jamie has become pretty unpopular,” DailyMail reported.

© GrosbyGroup

There were rumors that Diaz would never make a movie again because of Foxx, but the Mask star cleared the air on a December episode of Molly Sims’ “Lipstick on the Rim” podcast. “I really hate all of the things that were being said about our set at the time,” she said, per Page Six. “You just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, ‘What are you talking about?‘”

The 51-year-old noted there were “hiccups” on set but not out of the ordinary and “natural.” She praised Foxx, saying he is the “best.” “I love that guy so much,” she said. “He’s such a special person, and he’s so talented, so much fun.”