Ben Stiller reveals that his tennis dream coach is Rafa Nadal

Tennis is a big deal in Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's home. The couple recently attended the US Open in New York, where they shared some of their predictions for the tournament and answered some fun questions, including their choice of dream coach. For Stiller, the answer was simple: his friend, Rafael Nadal.

© Jean Catuffe Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor

In a video shared by the official account of the US Open, Stiller and Taylor shared their tennis knowledge and some of their dream coaches and players. When asked which tennis player would Stiller pick to be his coach, he said: "Well, for me, I mean it would be Rafa Nadal 'cause he's a lefty and I'm a lefty." He revealed that his second coach would be the Argentinean player Diego Schwartzman.

Taylor proved to be a big fan of Aryna Sabalenka, revealing that she was her dream coach and also her favorite player to take the US Open trophy. "I love her," she said. "I'm rooting for Coco [Gauff]," said Stiller. "And I love that Naomi [Osaka] is back!" added Taylor.

You can watch the full video below.

More details about Stiller and Taylor

Stiller and Taylor have been together for decades, with the two marrying in 2000. They are one of Hollywood's most solid couples, working together in films like "Dodgeball," "Zoolander," and more. They shocked the world in 2017 when they announced their split. “With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate,” they said in a statement. “Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

In 2022, they confirmed they were back together.

“When I met her, I pretty much thought, ‘That’s the person,’” said Stiller to Entertainment Tonight in 2007. “It was like, ‘Wow, this is a great person. I love her.’” Stiller and Taylor share two kids: Ella, who was born in 2002, and Quinlin, who was born in 2005.