Margot Robbie is back on the red carpet showing off her baby bump after announcing her pregnancy

Margot Robbie is back on the red carpet. The 'Barbie' star was photographed in Beverly Hills showing off her baby bump as she prepares to start her motherhood journey.

The Hollywood star took a break after award season earlier this year, to spend quality time with her loved ones and inner circle following news of her pregnancy.

Margot is now showing her support for her husband Tom Ackerley, at the premiere of his latest production 'My Old Ass' where she also served as producer. The actress walked the red carpet with the filmmaker, wearing a gray midi dress paired with black strappy heels and gold statement jewelry.

© Amanda Edwards Margot Robbie attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Amazon MGM Studios' "My Old Ass"

The star styled her hair straight and rocked a soft glam makeup look including a soft pink lip. Margot was all smiles showing her baby bump and having a sweet moment with the cast, posing alongside actress Maisy Stella and director Megan Park.

© Variety Tom Ackerley, Bronte Payne, Margot Robbie and Joey McNamara at the "My Old Ass" Special Campfire Screening

Margot met her husband on the set of 'Suite Française' back in 2013, when he was working as an assistant director. The pair went on to marry in December 2016 in Byron Bay, Australia, hosting an intimate wedding ceremony with their closest friends and family members.

The celebrity couple are known to be very private about their personal life, with Margot revealing her pregnancy after showing photos of her baby bump during their vacation in Lake Como, Italy in July.

© Variety Megan Park, Maisy Stella and Margot Robbie at the "My Old Ass" Special Campfire Screening

“We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him,’” she said to Vogue back in 2016. “And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.'"