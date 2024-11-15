Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: All you should know before tonight's fight on Netflix

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson have been preparing the public for a fight for what feels like a long time. After a delay during the summer due to a stomach ulcer plaguing Tyson, the heavyweight fight is finally happening, tonight on Netflix. The bout will pit two polarizing figures against each other, with the 31-year age gap between them representing the largest age difference in professional boxing history.

Here's what you should know about tonight's fight:

When is the fight?

© Esther Lin Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

Paul and Tyson will fight this November 15th, with the main fight scheduled at 8 pm ET. It's unknown when Paul and Tyson will arrive at the ring. The show will begin earlier, with various preliminary fights starting at 5:30 pm.

Where is it?

The fight is at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the official home of the Dallas Cowboys, with a capacity of 80,000.

More details about the fighters

© ESTHER LIN,Cynthia Vance Mike Tyson at his weigh in

Mike Tyson, 58, is one of the most popular figures in boxing, at least for millennials and older generations who grew up knowing his story. While he was an incredible boxer, Tyson is mostly remembered by his controversies, particularly by The Bite Fight. The incident occurred in 1997 when, mid-fight, Tyson bit off a piece of Evander Holyfield's ear. This led to Tyson losing the match and his boxing license, although it was later reissued to him.

Tyson retired in 2005 with a 50-6 record but remained in the spotlight due to his larger-than-life personality, appearing in popular events like WrestleMania and the box office hit "The Hangover" in 2009.

Jake Paul is 27 years old and rose to fame on social media platforms like Vine and YouTube, making videos of himself recreating movie scenes and later on setting things on fire or pulling off dangerous stunts. In 2017, he was briefly featured in "Bizaardvark," the Disney Channel show that also featured Olivia Rodrigo.

He ventured into amateur boxing in 2018, fighting various aging martial arts fighters and revitalizing an interest in the sport. He has a 10-1 record.

How can I watch it?

© ESTHER LIN,Esther Lin Jake Paul at his weigh in

The fight can be watched by anyone with a Netflix subscription. There are available on the website for different price points, including Standard with ads, for $6.99, Standard, for $15.49, and Premium, for $22.99. Various bars all over town will likely be screening the fight, making it easier for sports fans who want to catch the fight to go to one of these locations without having to open a Netflix account.

While the main event is only available on the streamer, preliminary fights will be available to watch for free on sites like Tudum and YouTube.