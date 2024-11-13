Mike Tyson sends warning to his kids as he gets ready for Jake Paul comeback fight

Mike Tyson is ready for his comeback. The controversial boxing legend is returning to the ring to fight the 27-year-old YouTuber turned-boxer Jake Paul. Even though Tyson is 58 years old and hasn't stepped inside a professional boxing ring in years, he feels ready for the match. He's even issued a warning to his kids.

"Well family's everything," said Tyson. "To my kids I'm nobody, but that night they're gonna find out their father's very special."

"I don't wanna say they take me for granted, but they talk a lot of mess to me that nobody else would," he continued.

"So the night of the fight they're gonna realize they've gotta watch it next time they talk crap to me."

Tyson's tough talk surprised the interviewer and even himself. When asked if he wanted to send a message to them, he laughed and said, "I love you very much, I can't wait to see you."

© Ayisha Collins Tyson training for his fight with Paul

More details about Tyson and Paul's fight

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul's fight has been months in the making. The encounter is finally coming to fruition this November 15, at the AT&T Arlington Stadium in Texas and live-streamed on Netflix.

The fight was initially scheduled for this July, but it was postponed due to Tyson's health, with him reporting a flareup in a stomach ulcer.

Despite Tyson's legacy and history, the boxing match has the biggest age gap between professional boxers in the sport's history. There's 31 years between the two contestants, which is why Paul is the favorite to win on most betting sites.

Still, Tyson believes he's in great shape and can take on Paul. In one of his training sessions in Dallas, he said that his training for this match has taught him just how tough he is. "I finished the process, and now the fight's the party. All the hard work is done," he said.