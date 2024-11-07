Nicholas Alexander Chavez to star in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' reboot: More details

Nicholas Alexander Chavez continues his successful career in Hollywood following his role in the fan-favorite series 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.' The 25-year-old actor is booked and busy with many new projects lined up, including his participation in the 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' reboot.

Chavez has joined the cast of the upcoming movie, loosely based on the Lois Duncan novel of the same name. Details about the storyline are still under wraps. However, some familiar faces have already been announced as part of the cast, including Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, and Jonah Haur-King.

© Leon Bennett Nicholas Alexander Chavez attends Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Freddie Prinze Jr. is set to reprise his role from the original 1997 movie, and Jennifer Love Hewitt is in talks to return. Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and written by Sam Lansky and Kaytin Robinson off a draft by Leah McKendrick, the new movie is set to continue the beloved horror franchise.

© Columbia Pictures Freddie Prinze Jr and Jennifer Love Hewitt in 'I Still Know What You Did Last Summer', 1998.

Apart from Chavez, Austin Nichols and Gabbriette are also joining the cast. The original movie follows four friends, played by Prinze Jr., Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe, who find themselves escaping from a mania, after their involvement in a tragic car accident.

© Pierre Suu Gabriette Bechtel attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

During his latest interview with HOLA! the actor shared his thoughts about the new stage of his career, after working closely in Ryan Murphy's latest productions. "I've been so excited to see what the response is," he said about the popularity of 'The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.'

"You put so much of your life force into these projects and can't really do anything except be excited for people to watch it and for them to have conversations about it and form their own interpretations," the actor shared, adding that he felt "really lucky" to participate in both 'Grotesquerie' and 'The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.'