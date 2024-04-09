Founded in 2015 by acclaimed Latino filmmaker and photographer Danny Hastings, The Official Latino Film Festival has been the pioneering platform dedicated to spotlighting the rich diversity and creativity of Latino and Latina filmmakers and artists in the United States. Over the past decade, the Festival has evolved into a vibrant community of U.S filmmakers and actors who uplift and empower one another.

Hastings has shot and designed an unprecedented number of album covers for some of the biggest names in the music industry, and worked alongside artists as diverse as Nas, Taylor Momsen, Marc Anthony, Wu Tang, Eminem, and Jay-Z to name a few.

In order to continue fostering arts and culture, the Official Latino Film Festival relaunches as Nvision Film & Music Festival. From October 10th to 12th, 2024, at the at the prestigious Palm Springs Art Museum in Palm Springs, CA, Latinos will have the oportunity to showcase their art.





Board members are Lex Borrero, Tommy Mottola, Danny Hastings, and Miguel Melendez. The selection committe is Jairo Alvaro, Leslie Grace, Lynette Coll, Santiago Zapata, and Anthony Ramos.

“Our goal is clear: Impact every area of the media industry by changing the narrative and perception of what could be achieved and created as a culture. Danny has built an incredible platform. We’re here to maximize its potential and give creators a prominent platform to display their art.” Stated Lex Borrero, CEO of NTERTAIN

Attendees can expect a dynamic lineup of film screenings, music performances, art exhibitions, technology showcases, and conference-style panels and presentations that provide valuable insight into the industry’s future. Submissions open April 9th, 2024, for US and international shorts and features in Drama, Horror / Sci-fi, Documentary, Comedy, Experimental and animation, and Music Videos. The top awards for Best US and International Features will be $10,000, respectively, and for Best US and International Shorts, they will be $5,000.

Nvision Film & Music Festival Save the Dates: