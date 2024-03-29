EXCLUSIVE: Daniela Melchior’s path to Hollywood stardom with ‘Road House’

Let’s talk about this movie, the Road House. How do you get this opportunity? How did it work? Did they call you and tell you, “Okay, you’re playing this role or you had to audition”?

For this one, it was interesting, and it was a little something because I can’t remember if I self-taped it. I don’t think I self-taped it, but I had a Zoom meeting with Doug Liman and Joel Silver, the director and the producer. And basically, I read the scenes for them live on Zoom because they’ve watched my work, the things that I’ve done before. But because the character wasn’t written specifically for someone like me, maybe it would be a little bit older, maybe it would be 100% American or Latin American. Even then, they weren’t 100% sure.

So, after that Zoom, they were like, “Yeah, it’s this. We can just polish a little bit of this here and a little bit of that there, but we want you.” Then after that, I remember I was still shooting Fast X, and I remember my agent calling me. At that time, I had a boyfriend for many years. So, my agent calls me. I put it on speaker because I don’t have any secrets. And my agent asked me, “Daniela, Doug Liman, and Joel loved you, but we need to see if you have chemistry with Jake, and we need you guys to meet. So, can you go to Paris before going to London to shoot again just for you guys to grab a coffee or something? Don’t worry, he has a girlfriend, but it’s just like seeing the chemistry.”

And I looked at my ex-boyfriend, and he looked at me, and I was like, “Let me see if I can arrange my schedule around that.” As soon as I hung up, he was like, “If you want, I can go with you.” So, it was funny because those things happen backstage. There’s nothing wrong with it, but it’s how things work. If I lived in New York and if Jake was in New York, that would still happen to see if people connected and if it made sense. But then, that idea ended up not happening.

So, while I was shooting Fast X, I had a Zoom with Doug again, Joel, and Jake. And it was very natural. We instantly connected. I remember that my agent told me, “You don’t need to read anything for that Zoom. It’s just for you guys to talk.” And then, because we connected and it was so natural, I remember that Jake was like, “I wonder if we can read a few scenes.” And I was like, “I mean, yeah, I have the papers here.”

After I hung up, I told my agent, “Charlie, sorry, but I read. I ended up reading.” And he was like, “No, Daniela.” But yeah, I mean, if it went well, just do your thing.