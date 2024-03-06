Kung Fu Panda 4: Awkwafina talks about her character and introducing Chinese culture to a new generation [EXCLUSIVE]

16 years after the release of the first installment of Kung Fu Panda, a new generation is being introduced to the fan-favorite franchise and the beloved characters that accompany Po in his wild adventures. Played by Jack Black, Po has a new partner who will help him succeed in his new journey, with some fun moments and obstacles along the way.

HOLA! had the opportunity to talk with Awkwafina, who plays Zhen in the animated film, the clever and fearless fox that teams up with Po this time around. The Golden Globe winning actress shared her experience on the set of the film, after working closely with Jack; and shared the importance of introducing new characters, as well as introducing Chinese culture to a new generation of viewers.

“The film has always treated cultural things with great sensitivity and care and I think it’s important to introduce new worlds to people, via characters that are lovable and that feel different,” the star detailed.

Awkwafina also revealed that one of her favorite animated characters growing up was Arnold from the popular show ‘Hey Arnold!’ and shared what she thinks about Zhen’s personality in the new installment of ‘Kung Fu Panda.’

“I believe this is the first Kung Fu Panda movie where Po has a friend or a partner, and I think she adds a different element definitely to Po and they bounce each other out,” Awkwafina said, describing Zhen as “a relatable complex female character.”

The actress revealed that the cast was able to improvise some parts of the script, and looked back at a memorable moment on set with Jack. “I think that the cast is incredible, there’s so many cool additions,” she said.

“Jack and I were able to surprise a meeting with all the animators, there were a lot of them in one room, I thought that was really special because you never really get to see and thank the people that have been doing all that work,” Awkwafina said to HOLA!

