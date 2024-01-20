Watch Nico Parker and Woody Harrelson in ‘Suncoast,’ premiering at Sundance Film Fest

Nico Parker is experiencing one of the most exciting moments of her career. The young actress is booked and busy, with “Suncoast” premiering at the Sundance Film Festival.

©GettyImages



Nico Parker at Paris Fashion Week

“Suncoast” stars Parker, Woody Harrelson, and Laura Linney in a coming of age story, with Parker in the lead. The story follows a teen struggling with various issues, among them, caring for her brother and developing a friendship with an eccentric activist, played by Harrelson.

Parker is known for her role in “The Last of Us,” where she played Pedro Pascal’s daughter. She’s discussed her experience while making the series and how representation is incredibly important in Hollywood. “If young kids watch the show and feel they’re represented through race or hair or anything, that’s 10 times more important than anyone who doesn’t like it because they don’t like to see different people on their screen,” she said to Yahoo! Entertainment.

“Suncoast” will premiere on Hulu on February 9th.

Parker’s upcoming projects

Parker is currently working on the live action adaptation of “How To Train Your Dragon.” The film began production this month, and co-stars Parker as Astrid, a Viking warrior that’s one of the most important characters in the series.

“How To Train Your Dragon” co-stars Gerard Butler, Mason Thames, and Nick Frost. The film is scheduled to premiere on June 13, 2025.

Related Video: 'Wednesday': Jenna Ortega says there will be 'more horror' on Season 2 Loading the player...