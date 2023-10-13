New Music Friday: Bad Bunny, Ice Spice, Rema, alex ponce, blink-182, and more

A lot is happening in the world, but music can help ease your soul. This week saw releases from huge stars and up-and-coming artists that can help you get through the day. Check out our weekly round-up of new music from a variety of genres below.

1. BAD BUNNY - MONACO



Bad Bunny drops his long awaited album, nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana. Fans have been curious about what his sound would be and the artist has delivered what could be his best album. He also droppped the music video for “Monaco,” featuring Al Pacino The 7 minute video watches like a short film.

2. Ice Spice & Rema - Pretty Girl

Hiphop and afrobeat seamless blend together with Ice Spice & Rema’s “Pretty Girl.” The afro-latina and Nigerian singer will have you swaying with positive vibes wishing the song didn’t end.

3. alex ponce - viernes 13 iii

Ecuadorian artist and producer, Alex Ponce, delights fans with his new release, “Viernes 13 iii,” a heartfelt song filled about love and loss. “It has become impossible to tear you away from me. And you’re still so present even though you’re not here,” he sings in Spanish. The intimate video includes old photos of people in his life.

4. Lolahol - Spelling

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon releases “Spelling” under her stage name, Lolahol. ““It’s an homage to my mother’s timeless piece of art ‘Frozen’. That piece has come up countless times in my life, connecting the two of us. I would be nothing without the woman who brought me into the world. I revere her, and hope that this translates,” she explained on Instagram.

5. Jasiel Nuñez, DannyLux - Corazón Frío

Jasiel Nuñez from Guadalajara and Mexican-American artist DannyLux have released “Corazón Frío,” a heartfelt breakup ballad. This emotionally charged track, accompanied by an official music video, explores heartbreak with melancholic melodies and deep lyrics.

6. blink-182 - FELL IN LOVE

blink-182 has fans on the edge of their seat waiting for the release of their album ONE MORE TIME… on October 20th. This week they released their third single from the album, “Fell in love.” The nostalglic lyrics and old school blink melodies are a kiss from pop punk heaven.

7. COLMILLO - Tainy, J Balvin, Young Miko, Jowell & Randy

Powerhouses Tainy, J Balvin, Young Miko, Jowell & Randy come together for “Colmillo.” The song combines deep techno and reggaeton and hip hop. Each artist bring their own distinct flow and rhythym and the song goes hard.

8. GALEANA - CLAVOS

NYC based multi-disciplinary artist GALEANA releases her debut album “CLAVOS” along with a self directed music video. “’CLAVOS’ serves as a poetic memoir that conveys a vulnerable testimony of grief, desire, rage, and the cycles of death and rebirth,” she told HOLA! USA, adding she is “Making music that can hold the weight of my full humanity and transforming something that does me harm into something that can empower me.”



9. Sofía Reyes, Beéle - COBARDE

Sofía Reyes and Colombian sensation Beéle collaborate on “COBARDE,” from Sofia’s upcoming album MILAMORES. The soul-stirring bachata tells a tale of love, redemption, and transformation, with captivating melodies.

10. Ivan Cornejo - Donde Estas

Ivan Cornejo releases “Donde Estas,” a soft melody with guitars showing off his signature sound. Fans have been eager to her the track after it was teased live during his shows with uploaded clips to TikTok going viral with millions of views.