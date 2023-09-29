Bizarrap changes handle to Bizapop and teases his next session; who will it be?

Argentine DJ and record producer Bizarrap, has taken the world by storm. With nearly 8 billion views on his YouTube channel, and collaborations with the biggest names in Latin music like Shakira (624M views), Peso Pluma (212M views), Residente (163M views), Nathy Peluso (382M views), and more, it’s hard to deny he could get anyone he wanted in his studio.

On Thursday, the talented artist dropped a short film on YouTube, which amassed over 1.4 million views in three hours. Before dropping the video, he also changed his handle on Instagram to Bizapop. While some thought he was maybe changing his name, it appears he has a huge name in pop joining him on his next session #57, which will be released on October 4th. Watch the video below and see some of the famous pop stars fans think it could be.

The 25-year-old artist, whose real name is Gonzalo Julián Conde, created a masterpiece with The Wolf of Wall Street-inspired video. It appeared at first that he was celebrating 8.5 billion streams on Spotify before actor and comedian Guillermo Francella sat him down to talk about music, and how he won’t always be able to satisfy all his fans, “people don’t choose what music they listen to you, but music itself chooses who listens.”

The video has sparked speculation that he is collaborating with a huge English pop star. One of the names that can be seen the most in the comments is The Weeknd. A dedicated commenter broke down their theory writing, “He changed from BizaRAP to BizaPOP because collaborating with this artist would make him even more famous (pop is the most mainstream musical style). Additionally, Francella mentions that he will be performing with AN ARTIST, making the symbol of 1 (currently, The Weeknd is still number 1 on Spotify). At minute 2:55, if you pause just when the camera flash goes off, Biza’s watch shows 3:33 (The Weeknd’s age is 33 years old). When Francella shows the tweets, both are written on the weekend, specifically on Sunday (August 6, 2023, and November 12, 2023, and how coincidental that Abel is called The Weeknd). Finally, the painting that appears at minute 7:17, I think it could be The Weeknd... There can be many more references/evidence, such as the outro music being a perfect beat for The Weeknd, and Bizarrap looking up in the final moments of the video, dazzled by the lights like The Weeknd in ”Blinding Lights.“

Another fan had good evidence for Justin Bieber. “The Wolf of Wall Street is dedicated to Jordan Belfort (JB). The gold record on the wall is from Justin Bieber, and the photo below is from the song ‘Beauty and a Beat,’ a person is born, a million things happen in their life, and suddenly, poof, a song appears‘ ’BABY.‘ A few days ago, Biza posted a photo kneeling like the album ’Justice‘ by Justin Bieber!!!!!! X2,” they wrote.

Other names that have been speculated are Taylor Swift, Madonna, and Ed Sheeran.