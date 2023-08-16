England’s advancement to World Cup final was predicted by mystic meerkats

For the first time in history, England is moving on to the Women’s World Cup finals. The team beat Australia, who’d achieved a historic run over the course of the cup. The match’s outcome was predicted by a group of mystic meerkats from Sussex, who’d already predicted the previous two England wins.

The mystic meerkats

©Photo courtesy of Drusillas Zoo Park



The Mystic Meerkats

A group of meerkats from Sussex have predicted the past three England matches, with all of them correctly choosing England as winners. Photos show the animals adorably huddled over the England bucket. All buckets are filled with treats and are placed down on the ground before the meerkats are released.

Before predicting England’s admission to the World Cup Finals, the meerkats predicted wins against Nigeria and Colombia.

The mystic meerkats have been doing their work since 2021, when they predicted England’s run at the Euro Cup. The meerkats are now well trained in the practice, and recognize the buckets ahead of time, growing excited according to ITV.

England vs Spain

©GettyImages



Chloe Kelly and Alex Greenwood

England and Spain will fight for the World Cup this Sunday, resulting in an European clash. Both teams are making history, reaching the finals for the very first time. While Spain has had an impressive world cup, perhaps the best run out of all teams, England has had a less stable cup with some standout performances.

Earlier today, England’s Ella Toone scored the first goal against Australia, calling it “the best shot I’ve ever hit in my life,” per FIFA. "I’m just glad it went in the back of the net. Any way I can help the team succeed and get the win is what I’ll do. The ball fell to me in a great position and I just struck it and it hit nicely.” England the match 3 - 1.

You can watch the match on Fox or on Peacock this Sunday, at 6 am ET.

Related Video: Popular movies you didn't know where based on books Loading the player...