How much money will the Colombian players make if they win FIFA’s World Cup?

Over the years, the North American team has emerged as the dominant force, securing the title four times and establishing themselves as the most successful team in women’s soccer history. Germany, with two victories, and Japan and Norway, with one each, have also significantly contributed to the women’s soccer legacy.

However, there is a Latin American team that is poised to become a force in sports. The Women’s World Cup has been a journey of progress and determination for Colombia. Their first appearance in the tournament was in 2011, hosted in Germany, where they displayed their resilience despite drawing one match and facing two losses without scoring a goal.

©GettyImages



Carolina Arias of Colombia controls the ball against Morocco defense during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group H match between Morocco and Colombia at Perth Rectangular Stadium on August 03, 2023 in Perth, Australia.

A significant step forward for Colombia

Four years later, Colombia managed to qualify for the tournament in Canada, marking a significant step forward. Their performance was notably better as they reached the round of sixteen. However, they faced a formidable challenge in the form of the powerhouse, the United States, and were eventually eliminated.

Displaying their resilience

The Colombian national team has successfully secured a spot in the ongoing World Cup held in New Zealand and Australia, mirroring their achievement from four years ago. This time, they are eager to seize the opportunity and achieve their best-ever performance in the Women’s World Cup history.

With their sights set on advancing to the quarterfinals, the team is brimming with hope and determination. The stakes are high, and the rewards for success are not only in terms of glory and pride but also financially significant.

Jamaica vs. Colombia

On Tuesday, Colombia and Jamaica will play in the round of 16 for a chance to secure a spot in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinals. The game will start at 4 a.m. ET on August 8th.

How much money will make FIFA’s World Cup winner?

©GettyImages



Colombia players Carolina Arias (L) and teammate Jorelyn Carabali take part in a training session in Melbourne on August 7, 2023, on the eve of the Women’s World Cup round of 16 football match between Colombia and Jamaica.

Reaching the quarterfinals would be a historic feat for Colombia, setting them apart with a unique accomplishment in their World Cup journey. Moreover, it would lead to a substantial financial windfall for the team.

FIFA’s commendable long-term objective is to bridge the gender gap in prize money, ensuring equal rewards for both male and female teams. For this particular edition of the Women’s World Cup, the governing body has introduced a series of incentives based on the performance of each group and their progression through the tournament. Naturally, the champion will be bestowed with the most substantial prize.

How much money will the Colombian players make if they win FIFA’s World Cup?

Colombia’s journey in the World Cup has been controversial, as the national football governing body’s decision to award each player a Tablet upon reaching the round of sixteen raised questions and debates.

If Colombia manages to overcome the challenge posed by Jamaica and secures a spot in the quarterfinals, they will earn a prize of $310,000, amounting to approximately 1,240 million Colombian pesos, as informed by Canal RCN.

©GettyImages



Colombia’s coach Nelson Abadia (C) talks to his players during a training session in Melbourne on August 7, 2023, on the eve of the Women’s World Cup round of 16 football match between Colombia and Jamaica.

This substantial financial reward will undoubtedly positively impact the team and the development of women’s soccer in the country. Looking further ahead, the financial stakes only increase as the tournament progresses.

Advancing to the semifinals will lead to even more lucrative rewards

The fourth-placed team will receive $2,455,000, the third-placed team will be rewarded $2,610,000, and the runner-up will take home $3,015,000. Ultimately, the coveted champion title comes with an impressive over $4 million prize.

In addition to the team awards, individual players will receive financial recognition for their outstanding performances. For reaching the quarterfinals, each player will be granted $90,000. The amount rises to $165,000 for those who finish fourth, $180,000 for the third-place player, $195,000 for the runner-up, and a considerable $270,000 for each member of the championship-winning team.

As the World Cup progresses and the competition intensifies, Colombia’s national team carries the hopes and dreams of a nation. Their pursuit of success is driven by their passion for the sport and fueled by the potential rewards that await them.

It is a momentous occasion for women’s soccer globally, and Colombia stands at the precipice of making history and inspiring future generations of women athletes.