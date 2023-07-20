Google celebrates the 2023 Women’s World Cup kick-off with a special Doodle

Hooray for a special occasion in the world of soccer! Today’s Doodle is bursting with excitement as we are celebrating the kick-off of the 2023 Women’s World Cup!

This exhilarating event brings teams from across the globe together every four years, all with the dream of making it to the prestigious international tournament. Only 32 teams can battle it for the coveted trophy, making it a true test of skill and determination.

©Google Doodle



The world stands united, holding flags in their hands and hope in their hearts for the incredible athletes about to take the field.

But this year is even more extraordinary! The Women’s World Cup has reached its ninth edition, and for the first time, it’s being hosted by the incredible Oceania nations, Australia and New Zealand.

For all you soccer enthusiasts, the fun doesn’t stop with the Doodle celebration! Head over to Google Arts & Culture to dive into the rich history of the Women’s World Cup and explore the remarkable journey of women’s soccer.

And hey, here’s a little secret: you can stay updated with all the thrilling matches and your favorite teams using the fantastic Google TV and YouTube’s Search features. So buckle up and prepare for a month of soccer extravaganza like never before!

Let the games begin! May the Women’s World Cup 2023 be filled with unforgettable moments and a celebration of these incredible athletes‘ remarkable talent and sportsmanship.