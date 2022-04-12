Google Doodle honors Spanish opera star Montserrat Caballé’s 89th birthday

Today marks a special occassion in the music world, which a lot of folks already knew just by doing their daily Googles.

The Google Doodle for Tuesday, April 12 is in celebration of Grammy Award-winning soprano Montserrat “La Superba” Caballé, honoring what would have been the opera singer’s 89th birthday.

The star was born in Barcelona, Spain, on April 12, 1933, going on to build a seven-decade-long career in which she gave more than 3,800 live performances across the world.

Despite being born and raised in Spain, though, the singer did not get her start there. Before performing in Germany, she made her professional debut in Switzerland. Caballé performed over 3,800 times in over 80 roles on five continents, according to Google.

Other amazing achievements from Caballé include recieving a Grammy Award for best classical vocal performance in 1968, going on to received five total Grammy nominations throughout her career. She made her American debut at Carnegie Hall in New York City in 1965, and in 1987, she performed a duet with Queen vocalist Freddie Mercury.

Throughout her long career, the star sang works by Puccini, Verdi, Rossini, Bellini, and more, making a name for herself by becoming known for her powerful voice and the ability to sing in a variety of different styles.

Caballé passed away in Barcelona in October 2018 at the age of 85, but her legacy will undoubtedly live on forever. Today’s Google Doodle proves just that, showcasing the soprano in a purple dress adorned with a bouquet of red roses, holding up a red fan.

Google users in the United States, Spain, and a handful of countries in Europe will see the art on their homepage all day long.

Happy Birthday, La Superba!