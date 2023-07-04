You can bid on Tom Cruise’s suit and glasses from ‘Top Gun’—Find out how!

Feel the need, the need...to own a piece of Hollywood history? Here is your chance! Tom Cruise’s aviators and flight suit from the original Top Gun movie as well as Marlon Brando’s tuxedo from The Godfather are among the iconic props and costumes up for auction thanks to Studio Auctions.

“I have been an avid collector of Hollywood memorabilia for years, working closely with a variety of auction houses, dealers and collectors,” Brad Teplitsky, who co-founded Studio Auctions, said in a press release. “Studio Auctions will not only provide our customers access to iconic pieces, it will also provide them with a superior auction experience including lower commissions.”

The inaugural online auction will accept bids through July 15, which is when the live auction is scheduled to take place. Scroll to see some of the items that film fans can bid on:

Tom Cruise’s sunglasses from Top Gun

©Studio Auctions





The bidding for the sunglasses worn by Tom’s character Pete “Maverick’ Mitchell in Top Gun starts at $10,000. Bid here.

Tom Cruise’s flight suit from Top Gun

©Studio Auctions





The bidding for Maverick’s flight suit from the original Top Gun starts at $40,000. Bid here.

Marlon Brando’s tuxedo from The Godfather

©Studio Auctions





The bidding for the tux worn by Marlon Brando in The Godfather starts at $50,000. Bid here.

Hannibal Lecter’s mask from The Silence of the Lambs

©Studio Auctions





The bidding for the mask worn by Anthony Hopkins in The Silence of the Lambs starts at $40,000. Bid here.

Spock ear tips from Star Trek

©Studio Auctions





The bidding for Spock ear tips from the sci-fi series Star Trek starts at $3,000. Bid here.

Miniature model house from The Wizard of Oz

©Studio Auctions





The bidding for the miniature house, which was used for the twister scene in The Wizard of Oz, starts at $50,000. Bid here.

Check out the rest of the items that have hit the auction block here.