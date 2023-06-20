The cast of ‘Mission Impossible’ explain how they filmed without a script: ‘The story is always changing’

The cast of the long-awaited film ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ is sharing their unique experience on set with HOLA! USA, following a series of struggles filming at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. And while the stars had some difficult moments adapting to the many challenges at the time, their most special memories seem to come from the particular way of filming the story, as they revealed that they did not follow a normal script. Check out the full interview below!

Loading the player...

“We didn’t really have a script,” Simon Pegg, who plays Benji Dunn revealed to HOLA! USA. “Obviously [Christopher] McQuarrie is the director, he is also the writer. And so he knows the shape at least of it, and the large of the set pieces,” he explained. “It would always be ‘Oh today you’re gonna learn how to drive a boat in Venice,’ that was surprising, that kind of stuff was surprising.”

Pom Klementieff, who plays Paris, explained that “the story is always changing,” and the cast would have “ongoing conversations” with Tom Cruise and McQuarrie. “There is kind of a vision for it, but you kind of discover it in the moment,” Vanessa Kirby said, talking about her experience playing Alanna.

“We didn’t know exactly where we were gonna go with it. It was trying to figure out where our characters would go every step of the way,” Tarzan Davis explained, referring to his character, Davis, and his dynamic with Shea Whigham, who plays Jasper. “They [McQuarrie and Cruise] almost reversed-engineered the way you think film should be made. They follow the story as it’s unfolding, so you don’t really sit down and read a script. They built a script around what’s happening in accordance to relationships and how things are going, so it’s unlike any movie that you will ever make,” Whigham added.