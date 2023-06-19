Mission Impossible: Simon Pegg hints at the role of Artificial Intelligence in the film

Simon Pegg opened up to HOLA USA about his experience on the set of the highly anticipated film ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,’ which follows the team’s new challenge. The British actor, who plays the brains of the operation, Benji Dunn, and works closely with Ethan Hunt, played by Tom Cruise, shared his thoughts about the new villain of the story. Check out the exclusive interview below!

“I really did love the nature of the villain in this film, when [director] McQuarrie explained “the entity” to me I thought, “That is so great,” that’s so ‘Mission Impossible’,” he said, explaining that “technology” is one of the main aspects of the film.

This time the IMF team will be tracking down “a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands,” and while the project started filming in 2020, the actor thinks the audience can relate to how technology has influenced society in recent years.

“Once we made the film the idea became more and more prescient, and more and more on everyone’s mind, even in the last three years,” he said. The star went on to talk about some of his memories on set, revealing that it was “sometimes extremely difficult,” referring to the struggles they faced filming during the coronavirus pandemic. “We were constantly pivoting and adjusting,” he added, “We always kept our enthusiasm up.”

Pegg concluded by saying that this new installment of the franchise is one of the best in the series, as Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise continue to write and direct, challenging themselves to make a better story every time.