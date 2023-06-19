‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star Pom Klementieff was inspired by this bird to play ‘Mission Impossible’ role

The cast of ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ talked to HOLA! USA about their experience on the set of the new film, detailing some of their struggles filming in 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, and revealing how they prepared for some of the incredible action sequences that took place in Rome and Venice, Italy. Check out the exclusive interview below!

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis in the fan-favorite Marvel films, explained that she had a particular preparation process to embody the role of Paris, for the seventh installment of ‘Mission Impossible.’ The 37-year-old star described her character as “mysterious, strange, and a little bit insane,” confessing that she had to find a way to make it unique and “different,” as she “didn’t get to speak a lot” on screen.

“I was doing some research on Youtube and I found this pre-historic bird that is called the shoebill stork,” she explained to HOLA. “I kept thinking I was this bird. It looks crazy. The beak is insane,” she continued, adding that she worked closely with the director to perfect the movements.

The actress went on to talk about the “intense physical training” she had to face for the thrilling action scenes. “As an audience member I was blown away when I watched the movie,” she said. “I was just trying to process what I had watched. It was just mind blowing. I think its the best ‘Mission Impossible’ movie of the franchise.”