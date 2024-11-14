Is Taylor Swift spending Thanksgiving with Travis Kelce's family?

The holidays are right around the corner, and in football terms, the first down is Thanksgiving. Spending holidays with your partner's family is a big sign that things are getting serious, and with fans obsessed with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship, they would love to see them sitting down at a big dinner together for Thanksgiving. But according to Donna Kelce, that's likely not in the cards.

© Jamie Squire Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift have become a football watching duo

Donna, who has found fame since her son's new relationship, was a guest on the Today show when she sounded less than enthusiastic discussing their Turkey Day plans. For the proud football mama, all she's worried about is making the Kansas City Chiefs game the following day on November 29.

“I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving. You know, football is always the holidays. It’s football’s family,” she explained during a baking segment when they asked about their plans.

She doesn’t seem to be worried about what they’re eating either. When asked if they were planning a “big dinner,” the 72-year-old replied, “Not that anything’s planned. I think we’re just going to be at the football game.”

As for if they're planning to see Swift on Thanksgiving, she responded, "I don’t think so." She explained that the singer is "kinda busy" right now since she's starting back up in her Eras tour, which is set to kick off its Canadian leg today.

© Getty Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating for over a year

What’s interesting is that Swift could still make Thanksgiving dinner with Kelce’s family. She has a 13-day break from November 23 to December 6, and Canada is really not that far away. We've seen the power of jets when Swift is determined to make an event. She famously took two jets to make the Super Bowl in 2023 right after her show in Japan.

We will likely see Swift at his game against the Raiders on November 29. The undefeated team will play at their home Arrowhead Stadium. She's been supporting him at his home games and was cheering him on this weekend against the Broncos, where he tied the Chiefs’ touchdown record.

What's next for Travis and Taylor?

As rumors of a proposal continue, Travis revealed what he considers big “next steps” in a relationship and when to take them. “I feel like (it’s) when you know someone’s life. When you see someone’s day-to-day and you can understand that, and you get into a routine of being with that person or talking to that person about their daily routines consistently,” he explained, adding that any urge to take the next step “faster” should happen naturally.

© GettyImages

One of those “huge” steps, for him, is meeting each other's families. "Family is a good [sign],” Travis said. “When you get introduced, that’s huge. That’s a next-step kind of thing, for sure." If we see them spending Christmas together, that's going to be huge!