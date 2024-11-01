Travis Kelce discusses relationship ‘next steps’ amid Taylor Swift engagement rumors

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have fans watching their every move, hoping they’ll take things to the next level. The couple has become one of the biggest A-list pairs since Swift attended his first game in September 2023. While they've only been dating a little over a year, fans have been buzzing about engagement rumors since early in their relationship.

© Gotham Taylor's fans have approved of Kelce and are ready for him to propose

The Kansas City Chiefs star has had relationships in the past, but none have had the public eye watching his every move like with Swift. This week, while talking to his brother Jason Kelce on their “New Heights” podcast, his relationship advice has fans analyzing what it could mean for his own relationship.

One of his admissions didn’t require much interpretation. According to Travis, he’s never experienced a dry spell in a relationship, which must go for Swift too. A fan called in looking for advice when the flame has died down in a relationship, but the athlete said, "I will personally mention that I have no idea what that’s [like]."

Although he hasn’t faced that issue himself, he did offer some advice on rekindling romance: “Maybe you just gotta rekindle that flame or something, get that thing going. Take her to a nice restaurant. These are all things that I would try and do just based off what I heard. That’s tough, man,” he said empathetically.

As rumors of a proposal continue, Travis revealed what he considers big “next steps” in a relationship and when to take them. “I feel like (it’s) when you know someone’s life. When you see someone’s day-to-day and you can understand that, and you get into a routine of being with that person or talking to that person about their daily routines consistently,” he explained, adding that any urge to take the next step “faster” should happen naturally.

One of those “huge” steps, for him, is meeting each other's families, which the couple has already done—and quickly. Although Swift revealed they were already dating before her NFL debut, she was spotted partying with his mom Donna in the VIP suite, as if they’d known each other forever. "Family is a good [sign],” Travis said. “When you get introduced, that’s huge. That’s a next-step kind of thing, for sure."

© David Eulitt Taylor Swift and her dad Scott cheer on Travis in VIP

Travis has also been seen with her parents, Scott and Andrea, who even attended the Super Bowl in Vegas to support him. Her dad has attended his games with Taylor and has even called him her most “impactful” boyfriend.

© Gareth Cattermole/TAS24 Taylor Swift brought Travis Kelce out during the Eras tour for a special performance

A fan who reportedly sat next to Scott on a plane shared some insights with Us Weekly, saying he happily gushed about the NFL star. “He did say out of all of her boyfriends in the last 12 years that Travis has made the biggest impact and that Travis has a phenomenal family," they told the outlet.