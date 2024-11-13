Madonna and her twins enjoy NYC amid news that she is a single woman again

Madonna is a single woman again! The 66-year-old pop star has reportedly broken up with 28-year-old Akeem Morris.

© The Grosby Group Madonna and her former boyfriend Akeem Morris earlier this year in August

DailyMail reported the news on Monday, December 11, saying they quietly split in late October. An insider told the outlet she ran into "the same issue with this boy toy as she has with all of her recent men."

They also cited their age gap as an issue and his "wandering eye." "They come from different time periods. Madonna felt Akeem had a wandering eye because he did," the insider shared.

© The Grosby Group

The former couple reportedly met on the set of her Paper Magazine cover shoot in 2022, where he was featured in a few photos. They sparked romance rumors when they were seen cuddling in New York City on the Fourth of July in 2024. In August, he was with her at her birthday celebration in Italy.

Madonna was spotted with her girls amid the news

© The Grosby Group

As news broke that Madonna is single, the singer was spotted with her twins Stella and Estere in New York City. Madonna adopted the sisters from Malawi, a country in southeastern Africa, in February 2017 when they were four years old.

© The Grosby Group

The 12-year-old fashionistas looked like the epitome of class in matching tweed two-piece sets, black tights, and white and black cap-toe heels with rhinestones on the strap.

© The Grosby Group

They looked chic and studious, carrying what looked like their school supplies with books, pencils, and highlighters. Last week the singer revealed that the girls are being homeschooled.

After Donald Trump was elected as president, the "Like a Virgin" singer shared an emotional selfie with a long caption expressing her sadness. Madonna, who was spotted hitting the polls with her daughter Lourdes Leon, said she walked downstairs to her daughter’s classroom, "they are being homeschooled - they were taking a science test," the singer wrote. "I hugged them both and I started to cry."

Madonna continued explaining the twins are "so upset about the elections and they are 12!! They are adopted from Malawi. Will they be considered Vermin by the government as well?" "But it’s not just women that America hates. They straight up hate Freedom." the vocal singer continued.