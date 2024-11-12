Will Smith celebrates Willow's 2 Grammy nominations; 'Congrats, Bean!'

Will Smith is a proud dad. The actor and singer celebrated his daughter Willow a couple of days ago, sharing an excited video with his followers. In the clip, he congratulated Willow for her two Grammy nominations for her new record "Empathogen."

Smith shared his excitement on social media, sharing a video of himself addressing the camera and congratulating his daughter. "Bam, my bean!" he says excitedly as he stands in front of a large poster of Willow.

The image shows her in black and white, holding on to her guitar as she performs in one of her concerts. "Nominated for two Grammys! Congrats, Bean!"

Near the end of the video, Smith whispers close to the camera, "I'm so proud!"

Smith shared more of his thoughts in the post's caption, shedding a light on his daughter's artistry. "I’ve watched you Suffer: Crying, Falling, Struggling, Rising, Training, Learning, Changing, Quitting, Growing, Collapsing, Rebuilding… And Now… Manifesting Your Wildest Dreams!" he wrote.

"I am honored to be your Daddy."

While many people know Smith for his work as an actor, he's also a well-respected rapper, amassing eight Grammy nominations throughout his career. He won four Grammys for his songs "Getting Jiggy With It," "Summertime," "Parents Just Don't Understand" and "Men in Black."

© Scott Legato Willow Smith performs at Little Caesars Arena

More details about Willow's nomination

Despite the fact that she's only 24 years old, Willow has had a successful music career ever since she was a little girl. Over the past years, she's released a lot of hit songs, including "Whip My Hair", "Wait a Minute," and "Meet Me at Our Spot." This marks her first time receiving some Grammy recognition.

Willow was nominated for Best Engineered Album, Nonclassical for her record "Empathogen," and Best Arrangement, Instrumentals, and Vocals for her song "Big Feelings."

Following the announcement of the nominations, Willow shared her thoughts on social media. "I am having big feelings," she wrote. "BIG GRATITUDE TO THESE DIVINE DUDES FOR NURTURING MY VISION WITH LOVE," she concluded, sending a shout-out to her collaborators.