Willow Smith has 'big feelings' about her latest achievement: 'Big gratitude'

Willow Smith is officially a Grammy nominated artist! The fan-favorite musician is a first-time nominee for Best Arrangement, Instrument, and Vocals for 'Big Feelings' from her most recent album Empathogen. Apart from Willow, other musicians are celebrating their first nominations, including Morgan Wallen, Kim Gordon, Ingrid Michaelson, and J-Kwon.

Willow took to social media to share her thoughts about her nominations and revealed that she was thrilled to learn the news about the 2025 Grammys. "I am having big feelings," she shared on Instagram, sharing her appreciation for her team. "BIG GRATITUDE TO THESE DIVINE DUDES FOR NURTURING MY VISION WITH LOVE," she wrote.

Fans of the musician praised her for her latest achievement. "So deserved!!! This album of the year for me," one person wrote, while someone else commented, "This song is magicallyyyyy good 10/10," adding, "Yessss. You’re taking it home."

© Scott Legato Willow Smith performs at Little Caesars Arena

Willow has had other hit songs in the past, including 'Whip My Hair' and recently 'Meet Me at Our Spot,' but she has yet to be nominated for an award until now. The musician is the third member of her celebrity family to receive a Grammy nomination.

© Eric Charbonneau Willow Smith, Will Smith and Jaden Smith attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die"

Willow's father Will Smith has won multiple Grammys, while her brother Jaden Smith was nominated for his work on Justin Bieber's album 'Justice.' In recent years Willow has expressed her love and passion for music and revealed her dream collaborations.

© Dia Dipasupil Jaden Smith and Willow Smith attend The 2024 Met Gala

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Willow talked about her admiration for Beyoncé, after rumors about a possible rock album. "If Queen Bey hits me up, you know I’m coming," Willow told the publication.

"That’s really the only stipulation. Queen Bey could be like, 'Hey, could you pick up some chips from the store and bring it over? I’m in Milan,' and I’d be like, 'I’m in L.A., but guess what? I’ll be there in a few hours. What kind of chips?' So honestly, yeah, I hope."