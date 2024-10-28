Jaden Smith opens up about his 'weird' behavior; 'I've been trying to fit in this whole time'

Jaden Smith is addressing his "weird" past behavior. The musician and actor recently shared a statement on X, where he opened up about his weird behaviors and how, over his life, he's been trying his best to fit in to people's expectations.

© Marc Piasecki Jaden Smith at Paris Fashion Week

"All The Weird S--- You’ve Ever Seen Me Do Was Me Thinking I Was Totally Normal, So Now Sometimes I Try To Act Weird On Purpose So Yall Think It’s On Purpose, But At The End Of The Day I’ve Been Trying To Fit In This Whole Time And I Guess It’s Not Exactly Going To Plan," said Smith on the website.

His comment was made shortly after a profile of him was published in Complex, titled, "I Interview Jaden Smith and It Was Somehow Even Weirder Than Expected."

In the profile, Smith addresses his desire to "be weird," something that he wrote on a tweet some time ago. "Actively working on being more weird," read the post.

When asked about the tweet, Smith revealed that he'd struggled throughout his life trying to fit into society's definition of "normal." "It was a really big deal for me for a long time that people thought that I was normal. And that bothered me after a while," he said. "I started to feel like people didn't really understand me or see me, and I wasn't really trying to show anybody that."

He also said that he found it "frustrating" when people did the same and shut down their individuality in order to be like everyone else. "Sometimes it's so frustrating to watch people try to follow the 'normal' thing to do when that's not what they really want to do in their art and everything," he said.

More details about his new record

Throughout the interview, Smith references "Twilight" multiple times and appears to be playing a character, being careful with the information he shares. It appears the vibe he's going for is in line with his new record, which he refers to as a "mini-project," titled "2024: A Case Study Of The Long Term Effects Of Young Love."

"2024: A Case Study of the Long Term Effects of Young Love is really a snapshot of my mental state currently, when it comes to trying to be a human and relate with people in the digital age that we live in," he explained. "The mental landscapes of people are changing and the psychology of people is changing. And this is a mental snapshot of me right now where I am in my life."

The record dropped on October 18th and is available to stream anywhere you listen to music.