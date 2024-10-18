Jaden Smith shares emotional message after opening up about his experience with love

Jaden Smith is getting emotional after his latest project. The singer, who recently called it quits with his longtime girlfriend, Sab Zada, released his new album recently, where he opened up about his experience with "young love" and the hardships that come with it.

The musician celebrated the release with his family, including his sister Willow Smith who was there to show support and dance with him. But despite the successful project, Jaden felt emotional after, taking to social media to share his feelings.

© Marc Piasecki

"I’m Falling Apart Gang I’m Not Gonna Lie," Jaden said. The singer did not give many details about the reason he felt emotional, but many online users pointed out that he was still feeling upset about the breakup.

Jaden was romantically linked to the model since 2020 but had kept things away from the public eye. However, the pair made their red carpet debut as a couple in Los Angeles at the premiere of 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die."

But it seems their relationship did not last after that, as he was photographed with a model named Khleopatre in Ibiza, Spain, during a romantic outing.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Sab Zada and Jaden Smith attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys: Ride or Die"

Sharing his emotions through his music:

When talking about his thoughts on young love, he said to Billboard that it's something that takes an effect into adulthood. "It hurts in stages, and then it’s very serious. If it’s something that lasts a long time, it can create long-term psychological effects and defects in people when they go through adulthood, then goes on to affect their generation and families. It’s just a topic of something I wanted to bring up."

Jaden revealed to the publication that this is a very personal project that put him into an emotional state. "Literally, the process is me f–king crying in the studio, and then like, singing in between when I can make words happen. That’s really the process. I’m going through emotional things, dealing with those experiences, and feeling overwhelmed. Like I don’t know what to do, but that’s when I get into the studio."