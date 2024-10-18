Millie Bobby Brown wears fashionable disco outfit at New York Comic Con

Millie Bobby Brown is gearing up for the release of what might be her biggest movie yet. Brown stars in "The Electric State" alongside Chris Pratt and attended New York Comic Con to promote and support it. She fittingly wore a disco-like outfit, resulting in a shimmery and fun look that made for one of the most memorable looks in the convention.

© Craig Barritt Millie Bobby Brown at the New York Comic Con

Brown's look was made up of a silver and glittering turtleneck that she paired with matching shorts and black tights. She rounded out the look with silver heels and jewelry, and her hair combed back in a wet look.

"The Electric State" stars herself and Pratt as a young woman, her robot, and a drifter who team up in a post-apocalyptic US in search of Brown's missing brother. Brown seemed proud of her work, claiming that the film “truly takes you on a journey. Escapism is huge, and I think it’s so lovely for families to have that moment where they’re able to take themselves out of this world that is so scary and put themselves into a world that is so transformative.”

More details about 'The Electric State'

© Craig Barritt Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt

The film stars Brown, Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Anthony Mackie, Stanley Tucci, and more, and is directed by The Russo Brothers, known for their work in films like "Avengers: Endgame." When discussing the film, Brown revealed that she'd never been involved in a project like this one. “It was very different. As an actor, it challenged me… The Russos did such a beautiful job in directing my trajectory … I kept going back to the Russos, ‘how do you want me to play this and that?’ We really found it together.”

"The Electric State" premieres on Netflix on March 14.

You can check out the teaser below.