Ricky Martin and his son Valentino have a dance-off in new TikTok video

Ricky Martin and his son Valentino are taking their dance challenges seriously. Yesterday, Valentino, one of Martin's 16-year-old twin sons, shared a video of himself and his dad completing one of TikTok's latest dance challenges.

© @tilectrino Ricky Martin and his son Valentino

Set to the song "Love Nwantiti," the video shows Martin and his son dressed comfortably as they pull off the choreography.

Martin wore an all-grey outfit made out of a sweater, sweatpants, and white sneakers while Valentino wore red sweatpants, a blue sweater, black sneakers, and some reading glasses.

"Let's see what you got old man!" Valentino captioned the post.

Viewers were quick to share their opinions, praising the bond between Martin and his son.

"I simply adore the tender complicity between father and son," wrote a fan.

A second person shared their opinions on who did a better job, prompting a reply from Valentino himself.

"Ricky is the winner by far!!" they wrote.

Valentino replied: "Wow never knew this was a contest."

Martin and the tight bond he shares with his boys

Over the past year, Martin has been on tour and has been traveling a lot. Luckily, his sons are the perfect age to accompany him, with the three traveling to various locations and having an incredible time together in locations like Japan, the US, and Canada.

Martin explained that while the kids are still going to school, they travel with their tutors. “It’s wonderful, they don’t want to go," said Martin regarding his boys' desire to stay with him on their trips.

"They’re with me at every moment,” he said to Despierta America.

“I go on tour and they come with me because they have their tutors. After the pandemic, Zoom has made everything easier.”

Over the past year, Valentino has been sharing different TikToks that show a glimpse of his life, including various dance videos, completing different quizzes, and special moments like meeting Kamala Harris on the campaign trail.