Jennifer Garner addresses her dad's death in emotional podcast; 'We have to allow ourselves to not be perfect all the time'

Jennifer Garner has faced a difficult year. The actress and producer was recently featured on a podcast, where she opened up about the grief she's experienced ever since she lost her father, Bill Garner, this past March.

Garner was featured on the podcast "Lipstick on the Rim," co-hosted by her friend Molly Sims. Garner opened up about the importance of having good friends and people who allow her to feel whatever she's feeling has been key in managing her grief as best as possible.

“We have to allow ourselves to not be perfect all the time, to not be in the mood all the time, to not be smiley," said Garner.

“I give myself a lot of grace. I’m like, ‘Welp, I couldn’t do it. This was not a day where I was all things to all people.’”

When Sims asked her specifically about maintaining positivity, Garner corrected her and said that that wasn't always the case.

© Stefanie Keenan Molly Sims and Jennifer Garner

“Molly, you of all people know that I don’t all the time,” said Garner.

“You kind of are where you are and you just have to find the friends who can handle that for you. Think of how many times I showed up at your house and just started crying because you were safe, and you were somebody that I could do that with. That’s nothing to be taken lightly.”

Garner has had the support of her mother and her sisters

Garner has addressed her grief various times over the past year. In one instance, she and her mother Pat made an appearance on "The Today Show."

Pat opened up about the fear of losing her husband of 59 years and the resilience she found in herself when faced with such a challenge. "I was so worried about being a widow. And then one day I had an epiphany: You will be alright, Pat. And I am," she said.

"You really did. You made that decision," said Garner.

The exchange left the show's co-hosts Hoda Kobt and Savannah Guthrie emotional, with both women tearing up.

"And I really have been alright," said Pat.

"Now, I miss him. And I so wanted to tell him I was going to be on the Today show," she said.