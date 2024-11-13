Nicole Kidman shares life advice after the sudden death of her mom: 'It's what I try to teach my kids'

Nicole Kidman is opening up about the difficult moments she faced this year. The Hollywood star has been involved in multiple projects lately, most recently promoting her movie 'Babygirl' at the Venice Film Festival. However, the actress had to return home after learning that her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, had passed away.

During her latest interview with Vanity Fair, the actress shared her thoughts about the emotional moment in Venice, when she was awarded for her performance, just as she learned the tragic news. "She was my compass in a way. It's like losing that, but at the same time going, 'Okay, well, this is for her then,'" she said to the publication.

"I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina [Hejn], the collision of life and art is heart-breaking, and my heart is broken," Nicole said at the time.

© James D. Morgan Nicole Kidman with her mother Janelle Ann Kidman

During the interview, Nicole also praised her mom for her love and support throughout her career. "She loved my career, she really did. She would be there through all the ups and downs, all of it. Her essence has been pretty much the driving force through my whole life," she shared.

"I wish she could have seen this part of it. She was very excited to see Babygirl, and she was excited to see Perfect Couple too, but she didn't get to see either of those," Nicole added.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Nicole Kidman attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "The Perfect Couple"

The star shared some words of wisdom and talked about her four children, Bella, Connor, Sunday, and Faith. "You're just along for the ride, and it is very much ups and downs and roller coasters, and you just go, Hold on tight. It's what I try to teach my kids because I don't know what their futures are."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Keith Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, Sybella Hawley, and Nicole Kidman

"Hold on and go for it and take the opportunities when they arise and jump in and try something. The worst you can do is fail. That may be humiliating, but at least you don't go, Gosh, I wish I'd tried that, and I regret that I didn't," Nicole said.

"I'm raising a family. I'm a wife, I'm a sister. I've got all these friends. I'm moving through the journey of life," she continued. "It can be really hard, especially if you're very present and emotional and in it. And then there's an enormous amount of sheer joy. That was one of the greatest pieces of advice I was ever given once: Don't think ahead to something bad happening. Stay in the moment when it's good, because you need to nourish during that time. You will have the fortitude to ride out when it's not. If you're already not allowing in the nourishment of the joy and the good times, that's the wrong way to live."