How Zendaya feels about acting with Tom Holland: 'That's how we met'

Zendaya and Tom Holland are among the most fan-favorite Hollywood couples. The pair met while auditioning for Spider-Man and quickly became close. While the two stars prefer to keep their relationship away from the public eye, Zendaya is now giving a glimpse into their chemistry on and off screen.

After it was revealed that the two actors would be sharing the screen in Christopher Nolan's upcoming project, Zendaya was asked about her experience working with her romantic partner. "It’s actually strangely comfortable," she revealed to Vanity Fair during her latest interview.

"It’s like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him. He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does," she detailed. "He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down."

Zendaya praised Tom for his talent and revealed they have a great chemistry while working together. "I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read," she explained to the publication.

The actress was also asked about her personality traits after talking about her zodiac sign, admitting that she relates to being a Virgo. "I’m learning how to deal with that," she said. "I think why I enjoy my job so much is because there’s a certain level of release of control you can have when you’re playing someone that’s not yourself."

She continued, "You can be like, “Actually, I wouldn’t make this decision. I wouldn’t make this choice, so whatever.” I can get lost in somebody else’s decisions and choices and not be so critical of myself because it’s not me."

When it comes to her success in recent years, Zendaya revealed that it's not "a strategic thing" but instead "the right parts find you in the same way you find them."