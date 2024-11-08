Zendaya and Tom Holland to star in Christopher Nolan’s new movie: The couple will share the screen once again

Zendaya and Tom Holland will be working together on a new project. The fan-favorite celebrity couple is set to star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie at Universal. The pair shared the screen multiple times, after first meeting during the audition process for 2016's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming.'

Details about the upcoming production have yet to be revealed. Zendaya and Anne Hathaway are the two latest stars to join the project, as Tom Holland and Matt Damon were the two first actors linked to the project, which is set to be released on IMAX on July 17, 2026.

© XNY/Star Max Tom Holland and Zendaya

This is also a reunion for Hathaway and Nolan, who previously worked together on the 2014 acclaimed film 'Interstellar,' and in the 2012 superhero film 'The Dark Knight Rises.' The actress praised the director at the time for choosing her to participate in 'Interstellar.'

© Pietro S. D'Aprano Anne Hathaway and Zendaya

“I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles I’ve had in one of the best films that I’ve been a part of … And my career did not lose momentum the way it could have if he hadn’t backed me," she told Vanity Fair.

© Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2 Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan and Matt Damon at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship:

The two actors are known for keeping their personal lives private. However, they continue to go strong in their relationship. Holland shared his appreciation for Zendaya's "companionship" during an interview with the Associated Press in 2022.

"The biggest way is just companionship, you know, like two friends coming together, experiencing this world, going through the same problems at the same times, having a shoulder to cry on, has been a huge thing for the pair of us," he said at the time.

© GettyImages

Meanwhile, Zendaya said that it's "great to have that support and love around you because you need that,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “This isn’t an easy job, so it’s good to have that to free you up from it every now and then," she said about Holland.