Ben Affleck's divorce from Jennifer Lopez has affected his new movie with Matt Damon: Details

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez continue to make headlines for their estranged relationship. The two Hollywood stars surprised the world when reports about struggles in their marriage started, which were later confirmed when the singer filed for divorce after months of rumors.

While the pair seems ready to move on with their lives after a difficult time, new reports indicate that their personal lives are currently affecting their professional careers, as they have been putting time and energy into the divorce.

A close source to the pair revealed to Page Six that the divorce affected Ben Affleck's new movie. Affleck is working closely with his friend and longtime collaborator Matt Damon in the upcoming Netflix thriller 'RIP.'

© CBS Photo Archive Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Luciana Damon

The insider explained that the production has “slowed” on the new project, and it has to do with the actor's divorce. “With Ben’s divorce and everything going on in his personal life, production on the film has slowed and there’s no release date at the moment.”

© JC Olivera/GA Ben Affleck and Matt Damon attend Amazon Studios' World Premiere Of "AIR"

“They’re still working on the project, but there’s not a firm deadline with any of it,” the insider continued, adding that this is the main project they have in mind, despite being involved in other productions. “Ben and Matt are working on a few different projects, but their main focus has been on the Netflix crime thriller," the source said.

© HAL GARB Matt Damon and Ben Affleck hold the awards they won for best original screenplay for the film "Good Will Hunting"

Directed by Joe Carnahan, the movie is set to star Teyana Taylor and Sasha Calle. “Things just haven’t been progressing as quickly as they initially planned," the source said to the publication.

A different source also said that Affleck has been looking for support in Damon after facing struggles in his personal life. “Ben has been leaning heavily on Matt during these past several months following his separation from [Lopez]," the insider added.