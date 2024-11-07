Ben Affleck's daughter is reportedly trying to keep Jennifer Lopez close: here's why!

Jennifer Lopez, 55, continues to nurture her bond with Ben Affleck's children — Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12 — following her recent divorce from the actor. According to sources who spoke with People, Lopez, who shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, has "kept in touch" with Ben's children and made it clear that she's always available to them.

Violet Affleck was recently spotted spending time with Jennifer's younger sister, Lynda Lopez, in a selfie taken during a visit to Yale University, where Violet is a student. Their casual hangout is the latest indication of the strong ties between the Affleck kids and Jennifer's family. "Jennifer keeps in touch with the Affleck kids. Her whole family loves them," the source explained. "She wants them to know they can always reach out if they need anything at all."

© Pierre Suu Violet Affleck, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Paris

Over the summer, Violet was seen in the Hamptons with Jennifer amid rumors of a Bennifer split. Violet was also captured wearing one of Jennifer's Dolce & Gabbana dresses in Brentwood.

© The Grosby Group Violet Affleck was spotted in Brentwood wearing the same two-toned Dolce & Gabbana wrap dress that her stepmom Jennifer Lopez wore in 2023.

Insiders close to the Afflecks are still trying to understand this attachment fully. "Violet has a strong attachment to JLo and her family," an insider told DailyMail.com. "It's quite confusing to Ben and Jen [Garner] because they do not understand why Violet is so intent on keeping her close."

The insider noted that Violet was the one who contacted Lynda for the Yale visit. Violet, according to the insider, looks up to Jennifer and Lynda and values them as role models.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024, two years after they married in a lavish wedding in Georgia. The news came after months of Affleck and Lopez not being seen together.

Despite the alleged tension between the former couple, the pair have prioritized their children, with Emme and Fin remaining friends and Violet and Lopez continuing to grow their relationship. "She got extremely close to JLo over the past couple of years, and it broke her heart when they split," said a source to The Daily Mail.

© Pierre Suu Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck

Violet visited Jennifer in The Hamptons

Lopez shared a video on her Instagram stories, showing her and Violet driving around The Hamptons. The clip showed Violet in the backseat of the car, sitting next to her friend and looking out the window. Lopez added the song "Girls" by The Kid LAROI to the clip alongside some heart emojis.

Photographers also captured Lopez and Violet walking together as they held each other's arms. A source revealed to People that Lopez and Violet have a close relationship and enjoy each other's company. "They both seem so happy to be spending this time together and are just enjoying the moment," said the source.