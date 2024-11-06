What Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner think about daughter Violet's relationship with Jennifer Lopez's family

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner share three children: Violet, Fin, and Samuel. The former celebrity couple has done a great job at co-parenting, and following the actor's relationship with Jennifer Lopez, the children formed a close relationship with the singer's twins, Emme and Max.

While JLo and Ben called it quits this year, it seems like the bond between the children is going strong. Most recently, Violet proved that they also have a good relationship with JLo's family, after making headlines for documenting a sweet moment with Lynda Lopez.

© James Devaney Lynda Lopez and Jennifer Lopez

Violet took to social media to post a photo with JLo's sister, making online users wonder about the close relationship between the two families even after the divorce. Now, a close source has revealed to the Daily Mail that Affleck and Garner are "confused" about their daughter's "attachment" to the singer's family.

© Grosby Group Jennifer Lopez with Violet Affleck and her friends during a relaxed outing in the Hamptons.

"Violet has a strong attachment to J.Lo and her family," the source explained. "It’s quite confusing to Ben and Jen [Garner] because they do not understand why Violet is so adamant on keeping her close."

The insider added that Violet "looks up to J.Lo and Lynda and is intent on keeping the bond alive." The source revealed that it was Violet who insisted on meeting Lynda. "Violet said that she just reached out to her and said she wanted to come visit."

© BG004/Bauer-Griffin Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

It seems that Ben was not aware of their encounter. "The first time Ben saw this photo was online," the source said to the publication. "He wasn't aware that Lynda was visiting. But Violet is an adult, and she is allowed to do as she pleases and spend time with who she wants to. Ben and Jen feel Lynda and Violet could have spent time together and even taken a cute photo together without it going online for the world to see."