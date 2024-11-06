Jennifer Lopez shows off her figure in all-white look including the perfect fall jacket

Jennifer Lopez is getting fans excited about her new movie 'Unstoppable.' The Hollywood star attended the London premiere of her latest project following reports about her incredible performance, which could earn her an Oscar nomination.

JLo stepped out in a stunning look, wearing a cozy furry jacket, perfect for fall and winter. This time, Jennifer decided to go for an all-white ensemble, including a figure-hugging white turtleneck dress paired with white pointed-toe heels, a white clutch, and minimal diamond jewelry.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Jennifer Lopez in London, England.

The actress removed the jacket to walk the red carpet and posed for the cameras at the exclusive event. JLo rocked a soft glam bronzy makeup look, which included a soft pink lip. She styled her hair in a low updo and showcased her chrome-pearl manicured nails.

© Gareth Cattermole Jennifer Lopez at Cineworld Leicester Square

She shared her excitement on her way to the premiere, taking to social media to share some photos. Produced by her ex, Ben Affleck, and his longtime friend and collaborator Matt Damon with their company Artists Equity, JLo received praise for her performance.

© Dave Benett Jennifer Lopez attends the UK Special Screening of "Unstoppable"

Her Oscar-worthy performance in 'Unstoppable':

"Jennifer is spectacular," Ben said to ET, proving that despite their divorce they remain on good terms. A close source recently revealed that JLo is aiming for an Oscar after her participation in the movie.

© Ian West - PA Images Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Lopez, William Goldenberg, Anthony Robles, and Judy Robles arrive for a special screening of Unstoppable

"She wants an Oscar for Unstoppable," the insider said to the Daily Mail, sharing their thoughts about her performance as a hard-working mother. "She is sensational in it, I saw the movie and wow, she nails it."

"I think a lot of people have discounted her acting skills because she is such a glamazon but this film is a wake up call, like, hey guys, she can really act her pants off," the source added. "Jen wanted the Oscar for Hustlers and felt she deserved it, and she pretty much did but there is prejudice against her. There is a hope that she will get the gold for Unstoppable."