Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's legal fight continues after latest 'victory' for the actor

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's legal fight continues. The former celebrity couple has moved on from their relationship, but they are still disputing a very important property, their French vineyard, Château Miraval, which is also the place they got married in 2014.

The ongoing legal battle has been an obstacle for the actress, as a close source told People that she is "actively moving beyond the past" but has not been able to close the chapter of her relationship with the actor. “Being stuck in the past is not anything that Angie wants,” the source said.

© ROBYN BECK Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive at the premiere of "Salt" in 2010

“She wants to focus on her family, work and the future. These are all things that make her happy," the insider added. The star's legal team recently filed a motion to dismiss Pitt's "assertions in court that Jolie violated a verbal and written agreement to not sell their stakes in Miraval without both parties' permission."

© Jason Mendez Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie and Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt attend the MARIA Spotlight Screening

As detailed by Pitt's legal team, the pair had "entered into a written agreement in 2013 to give each other a right of first refusal over any sale of their respective interests in Miraval." Following the ruling made on November 8, it seems like the battle is far from over, and Jolie has 30 days to respond.

© METROPOLIS/Bauer-Griffin Brad Pitt and his romantic partner Ines de Ramon

"This is a clear victory for Brad which demonstrates the legitimacy of his claims and demonstrates yet again the other side's talk is not backed up with substance," a source told the publication. The battle comes after Pitt sued Jolie for selling his stake in the estate to a third party in 2022.

However, this is not all, as the legal issues have overlapped with a different conflict that involved the custody of their children.