Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are reportedly ready for the next step after moving in together: 'Making plans for the future'

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon seem to be having a great time together. The celebrity couple are reportedly getting even more serious now after moving in together in February. The pair have been spotted traveling together, with Ines showing her support for the actor in recent red carpets and special events.

"It started out as a fun and casual relationship, but after moving in together, they realized that they have something special," an insider revealed to People magazine, explaining that they "are serious about their relationship and making plans for the future."

© METROPOLIS/Bauer-Griffin

The source also said that the Hollywood star is thrilled to have Ines by his side, as she has shown support in his career and is excited to travel with him. "He's grateful that Ines loves traveling too and is able to join him on location for work," the source said.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin

The actor is currently filming the Formula 1 film 'F1' and Ines has been by his side while he is on set. The pair made their red carpet debut in Venice, Italy for the premiere of 'Wolfs' with George and Amal Clooney joining them for photos at the special event.

© Pascal Le Segretain Amal Clooney, George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon attend the "Wolfs" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival

A different source said to In Touch that they might be thinking of expanding their family. “Brad has no qualms about becoming a dad again so late in life. For one thing, his health is in great shape and he’s got just as much energy as he’s ever had. He really does feel decades younger than his age," the publication reported.

“They’re keeping their fingers and toes crossed that they’ll have good news to share very soon," the insider added.