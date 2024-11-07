Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's romance ended for this not-so-surprising reason

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz were among Hollywood's most fan-favorite couples, which is why their sudden split left everyone puzzled. They had been open about their love and appreciation for each other and even worked on set during their time together, but the reason behind their split is not so surprising.

The two actors and filmmakers have been booked and busy in recent months, following their success in the film industry, both on and off camera. Channing is involved in 10 different projects at the moment, including his latest movie 'Roofman,' which is still being filmed in North Carolina.

© Tommaso Boddi Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum at the "Blink Twice" Los Angeles Premiere

Meanwhile, Zoë has 4 projects lined up, including 'Alpa Gang,' starring Cate Blanchett, Léa Seydoux, Riley Keough, Dave Bautista, and Steven Yeun. However, her now ex-boyfriend is also part of the production.

A close source to the couple revealed that they "both have extremely demanding schedules, and that was a big part of why they broke up."

© James Devaney Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz leave the 2021 Met Gala

Marriage rumors before the split:

The pair dated for three years and marriage rumors had already started, but it seems at some point in the relationship they "grew apart." An insider revealed to People that "they haven’t been on the same page" for a while.

© Dave Benett Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz attend the "Blink Twice" photocall at IET London

A different source said to Us Weekly that they started to "rethink" the relationship" after working together on 'Blink Twice.' “Wedding plans were looming, but neither of them were rushing to the altar,” the insider explained.

“Ultimately once the project ended, they realized they were on different pages with what they wanted,” the source added. “It fizzled fast after their press tour wrapped. Zoë is a very independent person. After her divorce, she expressed that she didn’t necessarily need to get married again. She and Channing are opposites, but they always bonded over their love for art and film, and that is what held them together. They realized long-term that it wasn’t going to work out. They were looking at the long-term bigger picture and realized they may not be a good match."