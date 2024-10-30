Channing Tatum shared a post mentioning Zoe Kravitz hours before break up was announced

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz have reportedly called things off. Hours before their break up began making rounds in the media, Tatum shared an Instagram story that featured Kravitz, puzzling many.

© Getty Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum at the premiere of 'Blink Twice'

The post was originally shared by Dave Bautista and was a screenshot from Deadline announcing a new film called "Alpha Gang." The film co-stars a stacked cast list that includes Tatum, Kravitz, Bautista, Cate Blanchett, Lea Seydoux, and Riley Keough.

Tatum reshared it on his stories, adding the hashtag Alpha Gang.

Later that day, news broke about the couple's break up, with no sources reporting on the reasoning behind the decision. Kravitz and Tatum have yet to make statements of their own, but through their relationship, the two were known for keeping things private.

More details about Tatum and Kravitz's relationship

© Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz behind the scenes of 'Blink Twice'

Tatum and Kravitz began dating after meeting on the set of "Blink Twice," Kravitz's directorial debut, which premiered earlier this year. The two fell in love on set, discussing it while promoting the film and revealing that their love language was based on art and collaboration. “This is what I'll say about creating with someone that you are with or love: I suggest it,” said Tatum to PEOPLE in July.

“If you are thinking about having a kid or if you're thinking about getting married, go find the hardest possible creative project with your partner.”

They shared news of their engagement last Halloween when they were photographed attending a party and were dressed as Rosemary and her baby from the horror film "Rosemary's Baby." Kravitz was spotted with her engagement ring.

The last time Tatum and Kravitz were spotted together was on October 6th, when they attended the production of the play "Picture Day," directed by their "Blink Twice" co-star Levon Hawke. Over the past weeks, Kravitz has been spotted with some friends, including Shailene Woodley. She was photographed without her engagement ring.