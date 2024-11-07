How Olivia Rodrigo's success was predicted by astrology: More about her zodiac sign

Olivia Rodrigo's journey to stardom continues, following her successful 'GUTS' world tour, and the release of her highly anticipated concert on Netflix. Fans of the singer remember her roles in Disney's 'Bizaardvark' and 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' before she reached the top of the charts with her single 'Driver's License' in 2020.

And while Olivia's talent and charisma turned her into a star, a special person in her life had already predicted the success of her career when she was born. During her latest interview with W magazine, the singer and songwriter revealed that her grandfather read her birth chart and anticipated her bright future.

© Lionel Hahn Olivia Rodrigo attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards

"I'm a big believer in astrology," she told the publication. "My grandpa — who just passed away this year — was also super into astrology and when I was born, he [read] my [birth] chart. He told my parents that I was gonna be very emotional and a performing artist."

© Gilbert Flores Olivia Rodrigo "GUTS" World Tour at the Kia Forum

"Tell that story to anyone who is an astrology denier," she added, explaining that she feels identified with her zodiac sign. Olivia described herself as a "spicy Pisces" and read a horoscope during the interview, which detailed that this would be a "time of extremes" for the zodiac sign. She is also known to be a Libra moon and a Capricorn ascendant.

© Frazer Harrison Olivia Rodrigo attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards

"But that does not mean you should be extreme in your own thoughts and actions," she read. "Take a more balanced view of what's going on in the world, be the kind of person who makes a constructive difference." Olivia insisted that she would "make an effort to be the kind of person who makes a constructive difference."

"Pisces love water," she said. "And while I'm not a strong swimmer, if there is a body of water within a mile radius of where I am, you best believe I'm going for a swim."