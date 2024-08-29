Olivia Rodrigo was surprised by her doppelgänger: She also has Filipino heritage

Olivia Rodrigo was just as surprised as the rest of the internet when she found out about her dopplegänger. The popular singer, who is enjoying the success of her 'GUTS' world tour, was recently checking her social media when she discovered a fan named Trishi, who looked just like her.

"Olivia Rodrigo will be performing in town tomorrow and I don't have a ticket so I just did a makeup video to support her," Trishi wrote on Tiktok, posting a makeup tutorial that recreated Olivia's look from her 'Obsessed' music video.

© Tiktok

Trishi went as far as to show the hairstyle transformation, rocking the same micro bangs Olivia has in the video. Fans of the singer shared their surprise after seeing the video, commenting on Trishi's resemblance to Olivia.

© YouTube

"Literally thought you were her omg. You’re gorgeous!!" one person wrote, while someone else commented, "What do mean that was not Olivia in the first clip," adding, "You look like her even without the makeup."

@whatever.trishi Olivia Rodrigo will be performing in town tomorrow and I don’t have a ticket so I just did a makeup video to support her 🥹💜 I recreated her makeup from her “Obsessed” music video! ✨ ♬ som original - traduções do rod

The Tiktok video went viral and Olivia quickly noticed Trishi. "Holy sh-t I thought that was me," the singer wrote in the comments, making the Tiktoker excited for the interaction. "Replying to @Olivia Rodrigo I haven’t been able to sleep well since," she captioned a recent video showing Olivia's comment.

@whatever.trishi Replying to @Olivia Rodrigo I haven’t been able to sleep well since 🥴 but thanks to makeup 💋 ♬ love is embarrassing - Olivia Rodrigo

"Wow but you really do look like her tho," someone else wrote, to which she responded; "It's probably the makeup. Trishi was also asked if she had Filipino roots, just like Olivia. "I’m 100% Filipino actually," she proudly declared. "It’s the Filipino gene!!" one person added.

