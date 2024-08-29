Brooke Shields' daughter repurposed her mother's wedding dress for her graduation

Brooke Sheilds' daughter, Grier Henchy, knew she wanted something special for her graduation. She decided to wear her mother's wedding dress from her 1997 marriage to Andre Agassi, adding a more modern twist to the gorgeous gown.

© GrosbyGroup Grier Henchy and her mom Brooke Shields

“Her graduation dress was my first wedding dress,” said Shields in an interview with PEOPLE.

“We had to re-bone it a little bit so it was tight and sleek," said Henchy.

Shields revealed that they added and removed some bits of the dress, making it strapless and less poofy. Still, she considers it a great honor. “She looked great in it,” said Shields. “It’s such an honor when they want to wear your stuff. Normally they don’t think I’m cool.”

Grier Henchy is Shield's youngest daughter and is 18 years old. Her father is Chris Henchy, with him and Shields marrying in 2001. The two share another daughter named Rowan, who is 21.

Shields' feelings regarding the repurposing of her dress

© KMazur Andre Agassi & Brooke Shields at the 54th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Brooke Shields and Andre Agassi divorced in 1999. Despite the rupture, it seems like Shields has no hard feelings. “He’s a good guy so to me it was really like a big full circle moment,” she said, “and it honors something and I think that’s healthy.”

Shields and Agassi were a striking couple in the '90s, with both of them at the peak of their fame. “With Andre, it also felt good to feel smaller than another, because he was so famous and number 1 in the world,” she said in an interview with AARP Magazine. “Everywhere we went, he had tons of bodyguards,” she said. “I could sit back because it wasn’t my world. He was the first one out of the car when we arrived at events.”

"We understood each other's trajectory with regards to being famous — or infamous — at such a young age."

