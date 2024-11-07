Rosalia joins volunteers in Valencia following unprecedented floods and devastation

Rosalia has signed up as an anonymous volunteer to help people in need in Valencia, Spain. The community has been reckoning with the devastation prompted by flash floods that swept away homes, vehicles, and businesses, taking the lives and livelihoods of thousands.

© Pascal Le Segretain Rosalia at the Prelude to the Olympics party in Paris

Rosalia wore black and a face mask as she served food to people in need. She didn't advertise her participation, avoiding sharing any images on her social media. Instead, she was featured in one of the photos shared by Paz Padilla, an actress and TV host who has been involved in the rescue efforts that have taken place in Valencia.

The photo shows Rosalia alongside three women wearing World Central Kitchen shirts, representing the pro-bono organization that provides food to areas in need following natural disasters, war devastation, and more.

Rosalia is seen wearing a face mask and some gloves as she helps the women provide meals to people affected by the floods.

"What a beautiful moment we've shared the four of us," wrote Padilla over the image. "When the heart leads your life, there's no distance to help."

© @paz_padilla Rosalia alongside Paz Padilla and more volunteers for World Central Kitchen

More details about Valencia's floods

Last Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning communities were caught unaware by the floods, which were caused by storms that prompted an overflow in nearby river basins. The floods resulted in piles of mud and debris covering roads and railways, and to enter the homes and businesses of residents.

As of this writing, authorities have recovered 219 bodies that were killed by the natural disaster. A search for 93 unaccounted people is still in place, with police, firefighters, and soldiers continuing their efforts a week after the floods began.

While over 70 localities in the east of Spain were impacted, a lot of the damage is based in the southern part of Valencia, where people are having trouble accessing food and basic goods.

“We can estimate that we are facing the biggest payout for a weather-related event that Spain has ever suffered,” said the president of Spain's Association of Insurance Companies Mirenchu del Valle Schaan, per the Associated Press.