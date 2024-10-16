Rosalia and Jeremy Allen White had a 'mutual' breakup, says source

Rosalia and Jeremy Allen White's romance is over. According to a new source, the relationship had begun to cool off over the past couple of months, clearing up the timeline of White's new romance with Molly Gordon, his co-star from "The Bear", whom he was spotted kissing at the end of September.

© GrosbyGroup Jeremy Allen White and Rosalia in Los Angeles

“They started cooling off in the last few months,” said a source to US Weekly. According to the insider, the pair agreed on a mutual breakup after realizing that they didn't have much in common and that their “communication wasn’t what it needed to be.”

“Their decision to break up was mutual,” continued the source. “They aren’t friends but have no ill will toward each other.”

Rosalia and White were first spotted together in November of last year when they were photographed spending time together in Los Angeles. An insider reported that the pair bonded over various topics, including “music, art and culture.”

“For right now, they’re just enjoying each other’s company," said the source last December.

The pair never confirmed their relationship but were spotted kissing and spending time together. Their last public appearance took place this July when the two were spotted at a pre-Olympics party together where Rosalia served as one of the hosts.

© GrosbyGroup Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon

Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon's relationship

White and Gordon were spotted kissing in Los Angeles this past September. The pair play each other's love interests in "The Bear," with sources claiming that while there was tension all along, their dynamic only turned romantic recently. "There were set rumors early on that they had intense chemistry even when not filming," said a source to PEOPLE.

"They didn't start hanging out romantically until a few weeks ago though."

The source claims the two are very interested in each other and have been spending plenty of time together. "She spends time at his house. They go on lunch dates and seem to have a great time. They're affectionate, often in deep conversations, and seem curious to get to know each other better," said the source.