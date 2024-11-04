Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain have mud thrown at them

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain traveled to the flood-devastated town of Paiporta on Sunday, where Their Majesties were met with shouting and had mud thrown at them. However, rather than leaving, the royal couple stayed and spoke with residents. According to HOLA! Spain, the Spanish Queen said (translated to English), "How can they not feel that way? How can they not be angry."

A man who appeared to be one of Letizia's bodyguards was seen with a bloody wound on his face in a video shared by El País' Nacho Carretero.

The Spanish Queen was overcome with emotion during the visit on Nov. 3 as she hugged and spoke with people. El Mundo posted a video of Letizia consoling a woman who cried that there many deaths and that they had been not warned. "I'm sorry," Letizia repeatedly told her.

The King, who is said to have asked that the umbrella being used to protect him be closed, also embraced individuals, including a man who told him that he had lost his family, house and all of his belongings, per HOLA! Spain.

On Instagram, several social media users praised the Spanish King and Queen. Commenting on footage from the visit, shared by Casa de Su Majestad el Rey, one individual wrote in part (translated to English), "Pride in our king, who despite the insults and mud throwing, has been there to face the people. That is a king." Another commented (translated to English), "LONG LIVE THE KING and the Queen. They have stood up for themselves, they have stayed, they have listened to the people of Valencia. The Queen was crying, hugging a lady. Tremendous images. 🇪🇸🇪🇸 Spain is with Valencia!"

Casa de Su Majestad el Rey also shared pictures, writing that the King and Queen "wanted to be close to the neighbours, listen to them and learn about their situation, as well as thank the work of the emergency services, state, regional and local security forces, civil protection and NGOs that are working tirelessly in the rescue and recovery of basic supplies in the affected areas, and with whom the King and Queen have been in permanent contact during these days."

In addition to visiting the town of Paiporta on Sunday, Felipe and Letizia attended a meeting at the CECOPI, where the King spoke about the people affected by the disaster, saying (translated to English): "We must give them hope to deal with the emergency, but also give them hope and and guarantee them that the state in all its fullness is present."

According to Reuters, the recent flash floods in Spain have killed at least 214 people.