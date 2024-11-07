Cardi B hints at her baby daughter's name, and if fan's guesses are accurate, the name is incredibly chic

In a recent Instagram post, Cardi B gave fans a small glimpse of her 2-month-old daughter's name—but only enough to spark speculation. In a video shared by jeweler Elliot Eliantte on Wednesday, the "I Like It" rapper flashed a lavish stack of diamond bracelets, each bearing the names of her three children. While Cardi proudly displayed the dazzling tribute to her kids, she went to great lengths to keep the newest name under wraps.

"Y'all can't see my daughter's name yet, so I gotta hide the last one!" she teased, covering the bracelet dedicated to her baby girl. "Just know the whole wrist is Eliantte." However, even with Cardi's careful concealment, eagle-eyed fans spotted what appeared to be a "B" and an "L" as the first two letters of the mystery name, while the rest could be an "O" and "M." Some fans speculated it could be "Blossom" or "Bloom," igniting an online guessing game.

"Cardi B's new babygirl name is Blossom 🌸," one fan predicted, while another echoed, "Her name is definitely Blossom!" Others leaned towards "Bloom," with one user commenting, "That name would be TEA! Soooo cute."

Though fans clamored for clues, Cardi remained silent on the theories. Since giving birth to her third child on September 7, the Grammy-winning rapper has kept details about her newborn under wraps, adding to the intrigue. Cardi's dedication to her family was evident, though, as she also wore bracelets engraved with the names of her older children, Kulture, 6, and Wave, 3, stacking them in order of their ages from oldest to youngest.

For now, the name of Cardi's baby girl remains a mystery, but fans eagerly await the big reveal—if and when Cardi decides to share it. In the meantime, if the baby's name is Blossom or Bloom, Cardi could make this nontraditional flowery name trendy, as it means "holds promise and joy," and those who carry it are always expected to "grow and flourish."

Cardi B announced the birth of her child in an Instagram post on Thursday, September 12, 2024. A few days later, the Dominican American rapper, 32, shared how she is focusing on her mental health. "I'm not doing heaving lifting, no muscle straining, squatting none of that… just cardio. Sometimes to avoid postpartum depression you gotta keep your mind busy and for me that's work and staying active…," wrote Cardi on X.

A fan told Cardi her post was about "society's expectations of women and 'snap back' culture."

"Totally babe!!" wrote Cardi. "And I do agree about society and pressure…I just was never the type to care about snap back after birth. I don't know what it is about this time around but I have this burst of energy where I want to do EVERYTHING… It's like I want to complete all my goals in one day," she added, referring to how people expect new parents to "bounce back" to their regular routine while quickly reshaping their bodies to appear they never had a baby in the first place."

Cardi B announced her third pregnancy on Instagram. "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You've reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through!" she wrote.